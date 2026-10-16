Who is eligible for a deferment from mobilization in Ukraine as of November 1

In Ukraine, martial law and general mobilization have been extended until October 31, 2026. At the same time, the grounds for exemption from conscription remain unchanged.

Specifically, men under the age of 25 and those over the age of 60 are exempt from mobilization. Citizens who have reached the age of 60 may enlist in military service only on a voluntary basis. At the same time, the law provides for other categories of citizens who are entitled to a deferment from conscription.

Who Will Not Be Mobilized in November

The procedure for mobilization in Ukraine is defined by the Law “On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization.” In particular, Article 23 lists the categories of citizens who are eligible for deferment or are exempt from conscription due to health conditions, family circumstances, education, or professional activities.

These categories include:

people who are unfit for military service due to health reasons—either permanently or temporarily—in accordance with the conclusion of a military medical commission and the requirements of Ministry of Defense Order No. 402;

persons with disabilities classified as Group I, II, or III;

men under the age of 25 who are not registered for military service;

parents of three or more children under the age of 18, if the children are dependent on them;

single mothers and fathers raising a child on their own;

parents and guardians of children with disabilities or serious illnesses;

guardians of children deprived of parental care;

people who provide constant care for seriously ill family members, a spouse, parents, or individuals with Group I–II disabilities;

full-time and dual-track students, graduate students, and doctoral candidates, as well as faculty and researchers who have a properly documented deferral;

employees of critical enterprises, the defense industry, and strategic facilities, provided they have been officially granted an exemption;

certain categories of civil servants and judges for whom relevant legal guarantees are provided;

citizens whose close relatives have been killed or are missing in action;

military personnel and other conscripts released from captivity;

women subject to military service who are not called up during general mobilization.

Who May Be Granted a Deferment or Exempted from Military Registration

It is worth noting that the right to a deferment depends on specific circumstances and supporting documents. Therefore, eligibility for a particular category should be verified in accordance with the current version of the law.

Ministry of Defense Order No. 402 defines the list of medical conditions that may serve as grounds for exemption from military service. It is also important to remember that the Medical Examination Commission (VLK) evaluates not only the diagnosis but also the severity of the illness and its impact on the ability to perform military duties.

Such conditions include:

severe cardiovascular diseases;

cancer;

serious mental disorders;

complete loss of vision or hearing;

significant damage to the nervous system or musculoskeletal system.

Decisions are made on a case-by-case basis based on the results of the medical examination and medical records.

Pursuant to Article 37 of the Law of Ukraine “On Military Duty and Military Service,” individuals are removed from military registration if they:

are deemed unfit for service;

have reached the age of 60;

have lost their Ukrainian citizenship;

have been declared deceased by a court or recognized as missing.

Mobilization of Men Aged 60 and Older

Men aged 60 and older may join the Armed Forces of Ukraine only voluntarily, by signing a contract. They are assigned exclusively to non-combat roles, and to serve, they must obtain written consent from the commander of the military unit they plan to join.

Mobilization in Ukraine in May 2026: Who May Be Drafted First.

As a reminder, parents with multiple children in Ukraine are entitled to a deferment from mobilization, though this is not automatically guaranteed.

Meanwhile, the head of the National Police stated that law enforcement officers’ participation in mobilization efforts is not their direct duty and has negative consequences. According to him, this practice affects the public’s perception of the police.

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