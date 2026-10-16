Ukrainian singer Mila Nitić spoke about the effects of weight-loss drugs

Ukrainian singer Mila Nitić spoke about the consequences of using weight-loss medications. With the help of injections of medications used to treat diabetes, the singer lost 12 kg.

However, after completing the treatment, the singer experienced serious health problems. Mila Nitić shared her experience with these medications and described their consequences.

According to Mila Nitić, she received injections of Munjaro, a medication prescribed for the treatment of diabetes. She also mentioned receiving Ozempic injections and admitted that she had been in a prediabetic state. So, losing more than 10 kg turned out to be a side effect of the medication. “I was on the verge of type 2 diabetes,” the artist said.

Eventually, on her doctor’s recommendation, Mila Nitich stopped taking the injections, after which she regained the weight she had lost. “I’m back where I started. I’ve gained five kilograms. I started the injections not because I wanted to lose weight, but because I had insulin resistance. The weight loss was a side effect. That’s when you have constant spikes in blood sugar—that’s prediabetes. I was on the verge of type 2 diabetes. After you stop taking the medication, a couple of months go by, and you experience a terrible relapse,” the singer shared.

After Mila Nitić stopped taking the medication, her condition worsened. She began experiencing problems with her organ function, as well as with her stomach. “I had a lot of different symptoms after stopping the medication. I had organ problems, but my gastrointestinal tract was hit the hardest. Right now I’m going through a relapse because we’ve been getting my health back on track. I couldn’t absorb protein, and my body started producing very little insulin-like growth factor,” the star explained.

At the same time, the singer noted that she also felt unwell while taking the injections. “During the last month of injections, I was in a state where I’d wake up and not want to live. You feel so bad, your body aches, and nothing brings you joy. I went to the doctor, got tested, and was told that everything was fine, but I had to stop the injections because it would only get worse,” Nitic recalled.

The artist shared this in an interview with Slava Dyomin.

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