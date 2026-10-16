After fleeing to Russia in 2014, Arbuzov claimed he was left penniless and was forced to rent a place to live. However, just one year later, his eldest son, who had just turned 18, became the owner of a 150-square-meter apartment in the Moscow residential complex “Dom na Mosfilmovskaya.” According to the investigators’ estimates, this property is currently worth between $1.55 million and $1.79 million.

The wife of the former Ukrainian prime minister, Iryna Arbuzova, and his younger son, Mykhailo, settled in the Novinki cottage community on Novorizhskoye Highway in the Moscow region. This address is also linked to several luxury cars: a Bentley Continental GT, a Range Rover, and a Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The investigators paid particular attention to the car that Arbuzov purchased for his wife. Declaration documents indicate the purchase of a Range Rover for 5 million rubles—approximately $59,700. According to investigators, this amount is 13 times greater than the couple’s declared income over three years.

His son’s company and a foundation with assets of nearly $67 million

In 2015, Arbuzov’s eldest son registered the company “Viking-Real Estate” in Russia and sold it to a foreign firm just one year later. In 2025, he successfully sought to have the deal annulled in court, claiming that the buyer had never paid for the company. According to the investigation, as of the end of 2025, “Viking-Real Estate’s” assets totaled 325.9 million rubles—approximately $3.89 million.

Linked to this company is the closed-end private fund “South-East Invest,” registered in October 2024. It is managed by Anastasia Kucher, who previously headed Arbuzov’s son’s company. Both organizations are registered at the same address in Odintsovo, near Moscow. By the end of 2025, the fund’s assets had reached nearly 5.6 billion rubles, or about $66.8 million. The name of the fund’s founder is undisclosed.

What Arbuzov Himself Declared

Despite the assets identified in his family’s holdings, Sergey Arbuzov reported zero income for 2025 in his own financial disclosure. He had 266,000 rubles—approximately $3,170—in his only bank account. The Explainer investigation highlights the discrepancy between these declared figures and the assets owned by his immediate family members. At the same time, the mere existence of assets held by family members does not in itself prove that they belong personally to Arbuzov or were acquired with his funds.

Sergey Arbuzov served as Prime Minister of Ukraine in 2014, during Viktor Yanukovych’s presidency. After fleeing to Russia, he remained there and later became a deputy in the State Duma of the Russian Federation. The conversion was performed using the Bank of Russia’s official exchange rate as of October 16, 2026—1 U.S. dollar = 83.76 rubles. This is stated in an investigation by the Explainer project.