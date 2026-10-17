Video: An injured man who fell into a three-meter-deep elevator shaft was rescued in Rivne

In Rivne, rescue workers, together with medical personnel, rescued an injured man from an elevator shaft, where he was trapped at a depth of about three meters.

The Rescue Service received a report of the incident on Vasyl Chervoniy Street in Rivne.

The man, born in 1993, fell into the elevator shaft and sustained injuries. Due to the difficulty of access, medical personnel were unable to evacuate him on their own and called on the State Emergency Service for assistance.

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Specialists from the 25th State Fire and Rescue Unit quickly arrived at the scene and extracted the victim from the shaft. The injured man was then hospitalized.

Source: State Emergency Service

As a reminder, rescuers found tourists in the Carpathians who had gotten lost due to bad weather.

Prior to this, rescuers had warned Ukrainians about the dangers during power outages.

Earlier, the Ministry of Energy urged the public not to post photos or videos from sites of attacks on the energy infrastructure.

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