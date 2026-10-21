Chairman Pyshnyy commented on the searches conducted by NABU

During their searches, NABU detectives did not find any evidence or facts indicating that National Bank Chairman Andriy Pyshny or other employees of the institution had committed any offenses. The NBU chairman himself reported this.

According to him, pursuant to a court order, the relevant criminal proceedings concern other individuals and are unrelated to the National Bank’s activities or Pyshnyy’s performance of his official duties. The NBU head confirmed his willingness to cooperate with the investigation, emphasizing the importance of preserving the independence of state institutions, and announced that he would continue to perform his duties.

Source: Andriy Pyshnyy’s Facebook page.

On October 21, the National Bank denied rumors that Andriy Pyshnyy had resigned as head of the regulator.

Daria Sofina, head of Ukraine’s National Bank, resigned from her post two days before the NABU raids and left the country. This was reported by UA.News, citing its own sources. According to the publication, Sofina is implicated in one of the episodes of a case related to the state-owned “SENS Bank.”

NABU previously confirmed that it conducted searches at the National Bank’s premises on October 21 and at the residence of one of its employees. The bureau reported that no one was detained and no charges were filed against anyone, and that further details are not being disclosed in the interest of the pre-trial investigation.

Earlier on October 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak speculated that NABU’s searches at the residence of NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyy might be related to the situation surrounding the companies “Karpatnaftohim” and “Sens Bank.” According to Zheleznyak, Vasyl Veselyi, whom the lawmaker called “an overseer from Bankova Street,” is involved in both cases. He also cited testimony from the former chairman of Sens Bank’s supervisory board, who stated that it was Pyshnyy himself who brought Veselyi to the bank.

Read us on