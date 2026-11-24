On November 24, the High Council of Justice rejected the appeal filed by former Kyiv District Administrative Court judge Yevhen Ablov and upheld the decision to dismiss him.

He is known for the phrase “Boss, let’s pull something off” from NABU recordings.

Ablov had attempted to resign as early as 2023, which would have allowed him to receive a lifetime pension; however, consideration of his application was halted due to disciplinary proceedings.

The basis for his dismissal was NABU recordings in which, according to the findings of the disciplinary chamber, Ablov attempted to influence court decisions and obstruct the work of judicial administration bodies.

The judge is also known for his rulings regarding the dispersal of Maidan activists in 2013 and his ruling that the purchase of “Avakov’s backpacks” in 2017 was lawful.

Source: “Schemes” (Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty)

Ivan, the son of the scandal-plagued OASK judge Yevgeny Ablov—who had been placed on the wanted list by law enforcement on suspicion of murdering a security guard—has turned himself in to the police. He has already been sent to a pretrial detention center.

The Kyiv District Court of Odesa granted permission to arrest Ivan Ablov—the son of the scandal-plagued former OASK judge Yevgeny Ablov—who is suspected of intentional murder. The police served the suspicion of the crime to the man’s father.

Information appeared on the website of the National Police of Ukraine stating that Ivan Ablov is wanted.

Read us on