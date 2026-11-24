The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights has opened an investigation into complaints filed by journalist Danil Mokryk regarding President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s failure to respond to an online petition calling for him to hold an open press conference with independent journalists.

According to a response from the Ombudsman’s Secretariat dated November 23, which the journalist posted on the social media platform Threads on November 24, the agency reviewed his appeals dated October 23 and November 2 and has already sent a request to the Office of the President to clarify the circumstances of the case, promising to inform the petitioner separately of the results of the investigation.

Anna Repina registered the petition on August 27, proposing that the head of state hold a separate meeting with representatives of independent media outlets, including “Ukrainska Pravda,” Bihus.Info, “Slidstvo.Info,” “Radio Svoboda,” hromadske, The Kyiv Independent, and “Suspilne,” to discuss domestic policy and government decisions without prior coordination of questions. The initiative had gathered 25,065 signatures out of the required 25,000 as of September 29, but as of November 24, it remains in “Under Review” status without a public response from the president, despite the legal requirement to consider such petitions without delay and no later than ten business days from the start of consideration.

Zelenskyy last held a major press conference for a wide range of journalists in February 2025, and subsequently communicated with the media primarily during joint briefings with foreign partners or through the WhatsApp audio response format—introduced in December 2025—for pre-submitted questions.

Source: Danylo Mokryk on Threads.

An online petition calling on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to hold an open press conference with independent media had already gathered the required 25,000 signatures for mandatory consideration by September 29; the Office of the President did not respond to the petition.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referred the petition to revoke the honorary title of “Honored Artist of Ukraine” from performer Oleksiy Potapenko, known by his stage name Potap, for further consideration.

Read us on