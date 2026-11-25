Journalist and former People's Deputy Ihor Mosiychuk has pointed out a possible conflict of interest in the actions of Oleksandr Posvystak, a prosecutor with the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, who is involved in casesrelated to the activities of JSC “NAEK “Energoatom.” The reason for this is that the prosecutor’s wife works at the law firm “Sayenko Kharenko,” which received a contract worth over 30.8 million hryvnias from “Energoatom.”

Ihor Mosiychuk reported this in a post based on documents and publicly available data.

According to his information, in June 2026, “Energoatom” entered into an agreement with the law firm “Sayenko Kharenko” to provide independent legal counsel services to the Supervisory Board and its committees. The contract is valued at 30,840,000 hryvnias, including VAT. The agreement will remain in effect until the end of 2027.

The services provided for in the contract include internal audits and forensic examinations. The hourly rate for a partner at the law firm is 16,800 UAH, excluding VAT.

At the same time, Prosecutor Oleksandr Posvystak’s 2025 financial disclosure statement indicates that his wife, Viktoria Posvystak, received 1,383,000 606 UAH in salary from the law firm “Sayenko Kharenko.”

Oleksandr Posvystak himself, according to the declaration data cited by Mosiychuk, received 3,243,643 UAH in salary from the SAP over the course of the year. Thus, the couple’s combined annual income exceeded 4.6 million UAH.

In the petitioner’s view, the combination of serving as a prosecutor in cases related to “Energoatom” and his wife’s employment at a law firm that received a multimillion-hryvnia contract from that enterprise may indicate a conflict of interest and call into question the impartiality of the case management.

According to Mosiychuk, a request was sent to the High Anti-Corruption Court and the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, Oleksandr Klymenko, demanding that these circumstances be investigated and that Oleksandr Posvystak be removed from procedural supervision in the relevant proceedings.

The petitioner cites, in particular, paragraph 3 of Part 1 of Article 77 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, which provides grounds for recusal of a prosecutor in the presence of circumstances that cast doubt on his impartiality.

Whether there is a genuine conflict of interest in this situation and whether the prosecutor’s wife’s work influences his procedural activities must be determined by the competent authorities.

As a reminder, former Energoatom CEO Kim was exempted from criminal liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

The Kyiv Commercial Court ruled in favor of “Energoatom” in the case against “Ukrenergo” regarding a debt for electricity imbalances. The court ordered the power system operator to pay over 100.3 million UAH, including interest and court costs. The claim was granted almost in full—the court denied only the collection of 2.74 UAH due to a calculation error.

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