In the Ternopil region, law enforcement officials will investigate marriages that may have been entered into to evade mobilization. Specifically, this refers to cases where men of draft age married their former mothers-in-law, who were significantly older than them. This was reported on November 26 by the head of the regional police, Serhiy Zyubanenko, who cited statistics on such marriages in recent years.

According to Serhiy Zyubanenko, following the start of the full-scale invasion, there has been a noticeable increase in the Ternopil region in the number of marriages in which the women were at least 20 years older than the men of draft age. Law enforcement officials speculate that some of these marriages may have been used as a way to avoid mobilization. In 2022, 103 marriages with such an age difference were registered in the region. By the following year, that number had risen to 276. Among these cases were instances of men marrying their own mothers-in-law.

Zybanenko cited several examples. Specifically, in February 2024, a resident of Ternopil born in 1978 married a 66-year-old woman from Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region. Prior to this, she had been his mother-in-law. Another case occurred in May 2024. A resident of the Pidvolochysk community first divorced his wife, born in 1979, and later married her mother, who was born in 1958.

According to the head of the regional police, the number of such marriages fluctuated in subsequent years as well. In 2024, 145 cases were registered; in 2025, 138. And from the beginning of 2026 until the time of publication, there have already been 188 such marriages.

After getting married, the men left the country

Serhiy Zyubanenko asserts that these are not isolated cases, but rather schemes that may have been used to obtain grounds for traveling abroad or to avoid mobilization.

As an example, he cited the story of a 27-year-old resident of the Zboriv community. In October 2023, the man married a woman from a neighboring village who was born in 1971. Afterward, he left the country. At the same time, as the police officer noted, according to registry records, this marriage remains valid to this day. “Love with a 28-year age gap”—that’s how Zybanenko ironically described this story. He also stated that among the people listed in such marriages are entrepreneurs and well-known figures in the region.

Police to Investigate Legality of Marriage Registrations

Law enforcement officials plan to investigate the circumstances surrounding the registration of such marriages, as well as other possible schemes to evade mobilization. They promise to pay special attention to people who may have organized such schemes and profited from them. “The main task is to identify the middlemen who are trying to profit from such schemes and to document their actions so that those responsible are held accountable under the law,” stated the head of the Ternopil Regional Police.

At the same time, the age difference between spouses or the fact of a prior family relationship does not in itself prove that the marriage is fictitious or was entered into to evade mobilization. Law enforcement officials must determine the legality of each case during their investigation. This information comes from a Facebook post by Serhiy Zyubanenko, head of the National Police’s Main Directorate in the Ternopil region.

On November 25, 2026, prosecutors from the Terebovlia District Prosecutor’s Office notified a 53-year-old resident of the Chortkiv District in the Ternopil region and his 22-year-old accomplice that they were under suspicion. They are charged with organizing the illegal smuggling of a person across Ukraine’s state border for financial gain (Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

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