On Wednesday, light snow is expected in most regions, except for the south, and icy conditions will develop on roads in some areas. The weather will be cloudy with some sunny intervals, and the air temperature will rise to +3 °C in some places.

On November 25, the rear of an active cyclone centered near Voronezh will bring mostly uniform weather across Ukraine. Pressure will rise. Gusty winds from the northwest and west will bring cold air, but nearly complete cloud cover at night will prevent it from cooling down further, and during the day will prevent the air from warming up, so temperatures will change little throughout the day.

Cloudy with some clear spells. In Ukraine, except for the south, light snow is expected in some areas, with icy conditions on roads in places. Winds will be from the northwest and west at 7–12 m/s; in Ukraine—except for the western regions, Zhytomyr, and Kyiv regions—there will be gusts of 15–18 m/s in some areas during the day. Temperatures at night and during the day will range from 3° below freezing to 3° above freezing; in the southern part, daytime temperatures will be 1–6° above freezing; in the Carpathians, temperatures will range from 4–9° below freezing throughout the day.

On Wednesday, November 25, Kyiv will be cloudy with some sunny intervals, with light snow in some areas. Across the region, roads will be slippery in places at night and in the morning. Winds will be from the northwest and west at 7–12 m/s. Temperatures across the Kyiv region will range from 3° below freezing to 2° above freezing at night and during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will be around 0° at night and during the day.

Source: “Ukrhydrometcenter”

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