The Verkhovna Rada supported draft resolution No. 16207, which proposes calling on the Cabinet of Ministers to review the rules governing business operations during air raid alerts. The document was supported by 302 members of parliament.

Lawmakers propose that, after December 4, 2026, the mandatory requirement to set up shelters to allow businesses to continue operating during a “yellow” threat level be abolished.

However, this option would be subject to the written consent of employees.

“Businesses decide for themselves whether to operate or not. Employees decide for themselves whether to go to a shelter or not. The only responsibility of a business owner is to pay taxes and warn people about the alert,” said MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

According to him, in Kyiv, 30% of small business owners do not have shelters within a 300-meter radius of their establishments.

According to the explanatory note, the bill provides for three main changes:

To allow businesses to continue operating during a “yellow” threat level without a mandatory requirement to set up shelters. This requires the voluntary, individual, written consent of employees who agree to remain at their workplaces.

Grant every employee the right to stop working at any time and proceed to a shelter during a “yellow” threat level, regardless of whether they previously provided written consent to continue working.

Entrepreneurs should retain their obligations to provide information about air raid alerts and ensure safety. This includes notifying employees and visitors, conducting necessary briefings, and implementing safety measures in accordance with the law, particularly during a “red” threat level.

The final decision on amending the rules must be made by the Cabinet of Ministers. The government must consider the parliament’s request and make the corresponding changes to its own resolution.

Earlier, the Verkhovna Rada proposed revising the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision, which prohibits businesses from operating during a yellow air raid alert if no shelters are available. A corresponding recommendation was made by a parliamentary committee.

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