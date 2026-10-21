The delivery of a large-scale military aid package from Poland has been suspended due to a decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych. A source in the Ukrainian government reported this to journalists.

The deputies held the vote just as the Polish side was preparing to ship the weapons. The Ukrainian side is currently engaged in active consultations through closed channels to resolve the situation.

Source: European Truth.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk criticized the recent decision by the Lviv Regional Council to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) and Roman Shukhevych, stating that such actions harm Ukraine itself and complicate Polish-Ukrainian cooperation.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski signed a motion to add Sviatoslav Sheremeta, a member of the Lviv Regional Council, to the list of individuals who may be barred from entering the country. The reason was the regional council’s initiative to declare 2027 the Year of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, Roman Shukhevych, and Oleg Olzhych.

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