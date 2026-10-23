Journalist Dmytro Khilyuk, who was released from Russian captivity, reported that during the prisoner exchange on October 23, soldier Oleksandr Shcherbakov—with whom they had shared a cell—returned home.

Khylyuk noted that Shcherbakov was the last soldier from their cell No. 12 in Pakino to be released from captivity.

At the same time, the journalist emphasized that many civilians with whom he was held captive remain in captivity. Among them are four residents of the Kyiv region who have been held captive for more than four and a half years.

Source: Dmytro Khilyuk’s Facebook page.

As part of the negotiation process, Ukraine repatriated 270 people from Russian captivity on October 23. Among them were 261 military personnel and nine civilians. The exchange was carried out on the orders of the President of Ukraine with the participation of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

As a reminder, Ukraine and Russia carried out a prisoner exchange on a 270-for-270 basis.

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