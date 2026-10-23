The government will update the rules for reserving employees: Koretsky provided details

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the government will review the criteria for determining critically important enterprises, and that 100% allocation will no longer be automatic, even for the energy and defense industries.

“If more staff need to be reserved to ensure uninterrupted operations, the enterprise will be able to submit a substantiated request to the Coordination Center,” Koretsky said.

The government is also preparing a mechanism for full workforce reservation for enterprises that voluntarily enlist some of their employees into military service. These employees will retain their jobs and salaries.

The Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Economy are to develop the new rules in collaboration with the business community. The plan is to approve the mechanism by December 1.

Source: Serhiy Koretskyi.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi stated that the ability to exempt 100% of employees from mobilization creates conditions for abuse. According to him, some companies may exempt their entire workforce, even if some employees do not actually perform critically important tasks. The government is working on changes to the exemption system, but the final rules have not yet been published.

Members of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence have called on the Cabinet of Ministers to repeal the October 13 resolution regarding changes to the rules for exempting employees from mobilization.

The changes proposed by the government to the rules for reserving conscripts and defining critically important enterprises pose a high risk of losing qualified specialists, reducing production, and failing to fulfill defense contracts in the aviation and aerospace industries.

Why does the Cabinet of Ministers want to drastically reduce exemptions and deferrals at enterprises: expert opinions.

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