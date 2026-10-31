Ukraine may receive 500 Patriot missiles only after 2030

Ukraine may receive 500 new PAC-3 interceptor missiles for its Patriot air defense systems only after 2030. Despite U.S. approval of the sale, such a timeline will not help address the current shortage of missiles needed by Ukraine’s air defense forces.

According to the journalist, the announcement regarding the supply of American Patriot PAC-3 missiles comes with an important clarification: these are new interceptors, with deliveries expected no earlier than 2030.

Thus, approval of the sale does not mean that Ukraine will receive the missiles in the near future. According to Alex Raufoglu’s assessment, this will have almost no impact on the acute shortage of interceptors as winter approaches.

There has also been no breakthrough regarding the joint production of interceptors. Kyiv has not yet received permission to manufacture Patriot missiles in Ukraine and does not have a specific timeline for launching such production.

When asked about the possibility of granting Ukraine the relevant license, the Pentagon responded that it had decided to give the matter further consideration.

Thus, the prospects for establishing domestic production of Patriot missiles remain uncertain.

According to Alex Raufoglu, the announcement of long-term procurement could divert attention from a much more pressing problem—the supply of interceptors to Ukraine that are already available.

Despite the prospect of receiving 500 new missiles after 2030, Ukraine’s air defense system needs to replenish its stockpiles much sooner. That is why long-term contracts do not resolve the issue of supplying the air defense system with interceptors in the near term.

This was reported by “Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty” correspondent Alex Raufoglu on social media platform X.

As a reminder, the U.S. State Department has approved the sale of 500 Patriot interceptor missiles to Ukraine for $2.1 billion. The purchase will be made through a U.S. program funded by contributions from Canada, Germany, and Norway.

The U.S. continues to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot air defense systems and other weapons without delay as part of the PURL initiative, which is funded by European allies.

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