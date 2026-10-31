A total of 15 buses carrying evacuated residents left the occupied town of Oleshky. Eleven buses headed for Ukraine, and four more headed for Russia.

This was reported by Newsmax reporter Alex Alvarez.

Twenty-three ambulances were also involved in the evacuation. Most of those evacuated were elderly people and people with disabilities. Some of them received first aid during the evacuation.

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Source: Newsmax

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

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