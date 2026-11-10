The organizer of a network of illegal gas stations selling counterfeit fuel will stand trial in Odesa

Detectives from the Economic Security Bureau in the Odesa region have filed an indictment against a local resident who organized the illegal sale of counterfeit gasoline and diesel fuel.

The investigation established that the suspect sold petroleum products of dubious quality for cash without the proper licenses or tax reporting at two underground gas stations on Chornomorskoho Kozatstva and Stovpova Streets.

During searches, law enforcement officers seized 6,880 liters of substandard fuel and specialized equipment for its storage and dispensing, with a total value of nearly 3.4 million hryvnias ($82,300). An expert examination confirmed that the seized gasoline and diesel did not meet state quality standards. The suspect is charged with violating Part 1 of Article 204 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which carries a penalty of a fine ranging from 85,000 to 170,000 hryvnias ($2,060–$4,120) along with the confiscation and destruction of the counterfeit products.

Source: BEB.

An illegal gas station selling counterfeit fuel was uncovered and shut down in the capital.

It was also reported that more than half of the alcohol in Ukraine is counterfeit. As a result, the Ukrainian budget is losing approximately 25 billion hryvnias in taxes and fees.

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