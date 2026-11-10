From January through October 2026, nine children died and another 210 were injured in traffic accidents in the Ternopil region.

To prevent injuries to children, law enforcement officers are conducting preventive measures as part of the All-Ukrainian Road Safety Week, which will last until November 15.

In particular, in Ternopil, police officers worked with children to paint warning messages near crosswalks, handed out reflective stickers, and reminded them of the rules for staying safe on the road.

Special attention was given to electric scooter riders, who were reminded of the need to follow traffic rules and speed limits.

Law enforcement officers urge children to cross the street only at designated crosswalks, to be attentive, and to wear reflective items after dark.

Source: Ternopil Regional Police.

Three traffic accidents with injuries occurred in Ternopil; one person died.

In Kyiv, a drunk driver struck a teenager riding an electric scooter.

A fatal traffic accident occurred on the Lviv–Lutsk highway.

Fatal traffic accident in Fastiv: two people died, including children among the victims.

In Volyn, a drunk police officer struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

Read us on