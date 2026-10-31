Video: Animals Rescued from Occupied Oleshky Have Arrived in Ukraine

The first animals to be transported to territory controlled by Ukraine were those evacuated from the occupied town of Oleshky.

They were brought by truck and, after crossing the border, were immediately transferred to another vehicle.

Meanwhile, people holding signs gathered to welcome the residents of Oleshky, who are expected to arrive following the evacuation.

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Source: RBC-Ukraine

The fourth and final plane carrying Ukrainian citizens evacuated from Oleshky in the Kherson region landed in Gomel, Belarus. In just a few hours, the evacuees, along with a Ukrainian delegation, are expected to arrive on Ukrainian territory.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

Separately, the ombudsman noted that the ceasefire has been in effect for over 87 hours. The Ukrainian delegation is returning home.

As a reminder, 17 buses carrying residents of Oleshky are heading to Ukraine, while the number heading to Russia is several times smaller.

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