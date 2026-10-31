Winter in Ukraine in 2027 may be warm and rainy, according to a meteorologist

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climatological norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean that the season will be snowy: due to the predominance of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

According to Vira Balabukh, the formation of a stable snow cover is unlikely if air temperatures remain mostly above freezing. Snow will melt quickly, so even with significant precipitation, there may not be a long-lasting snow cover.

At the same time, temperature fluctuations near freezing will create hazardous weather conditions.

In particular, black ice, wet snow accumulation, and freezing rain are possible. This is especially true for regions where air temperatures will frequently fluctuate between below and above freezing.

Vira Balabukh noted that this year, winter in Ukraine is expected to be 1–2 degrees warmer than the climatic norm. According to the forecast, this trend will be characteristic of all winter months.

The highest average temperatures are forecast for southern Ukraine, Zakarpattia, as well as the Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions. There, the average winter temperature could range from 0 to +2 degrees.

In contrast, the lowest temperatures are likely in the northeast of the country and in the highlands of the Carpathians. In these regions, the seasonal average could drop to minus 3–4 degrees or lower.

As a reminder, the RCP8.5 climate scenario predicts that in about 30 years, the average annual temperature in the Kharkiv region could approach levels currently typical of Crimea.

This was reported by Vira Balabukh, head of the Department of Applied Meteorology and Climatology at the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute.

Starting November 4, Ukraine may see precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts by meteorologists, the average air temperature throughout the month will be in line with the climatic norm.

Rain and a cold snap will affect parts of Ukraine: forecast for Thursday, October 29.

Warm weather with high humidity and slight fluctuations in atmospheric pressure is expected in Ukraine during the week of October 26–November 1. The highest temperatures are forecast for the south of the country, while it will be coolest in the Carpathian region and in some parts of the north.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatic norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

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