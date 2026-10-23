Zelenskyy Was Fined for Playing Poker

In Sumy, Maksym Zelenskyi, a “Servant of the People” lawmaker and director of a city council department, was found guilty of gambling. The court fined him 51 hryvnias.

The incident occurred in mid-October in one of the city’s apartments. According to the case file, the group was playing poker there. Zelenskyy did not appear at the court hearing but had notified the court in advance.

The other participants stated that they had gathered to watch soccer and were playing sports poker using chips to keep score. The deputy himself told reporters that he was unaware of the case. The other defendants were also fined 51 hryvnias each.

Source: Suspilne Sumy.

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