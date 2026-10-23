In Kryvyi Rih, school shelters will remain open around the clock

In Kryvyi Rih, school shelters will continue to operate around the clock and will be available to all residents, not just students and teachers. The head of the city’s defense council, Oleksandr Vilkul, stated that this decision was made at the start of the full-scale invasion and there are no plans to change it. The city’s Department of Education also provided information on where to find the nearest shelter.

In Kryvyi Rih, residents will continue to be able to use school shelters around the clock during air raid alerts. There are no plans to restrict access to them solely to students and school staff. In a Telegram post, he emphasized that the decision has been in effect since the start of the full-scale war and remains valid. “In Kryvyi Rih, access to shelters in schools has been and will continue to be provided around the clock. This decision was made at the start of the war and will not be revised in any way,” Vilkul wrote.

The city council clarified who is eligible to use the shelters

The Department of Education and Science of the Kryvyi Rih City Council’s Executive Committee commented on the situation separately. They explained that questions have recently arisen regarding civilians’ access to school shelters. Therefore, residents were reminded that the shelters are open to anyone who needs a safe place during an air raid alert.

The department emphasized that no new restrictions have been introduced. The city’s schools have always taken in residents during times of danger and are ready to continue doing so. “The decision was made and clearly approved at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. No changes or restrictions have been introduced—the city’s schools have always welcomed and are ready to welcome anyone who needs a safe shelter during an air raid alert,” the Department of Education stated.

How to Find the Nearest Shelter

To help residents quickly find a safe place, the city has an official interactive map of shelters in Kryvyi Rih. You can use it to check where the nearest shelter is located in your neighborhood. City officials urge residents to use the map so they know in advance where to go during an air raid alert. At the same time, residents should be aware of the air raid siren and not delay in heading to a shelter.

Thus, school shelters in Kryvyi Rih will continue to be available to all residents around the clock. This applies not only to children and school staff but also to anyone who needs protection during an air raid alert. This was stated by Oleksandr Vilkul, chairman of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council.

Two people were killed as a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on Kryvyi Rih on the morning of October 19. The attack is ongoing.

As a result of the enemy attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region, the tax service’s administrative building in Kryvyi Rih sustained damage. Windows were shattered and offices were vandalized, but none of the employees or visitors were injured.

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