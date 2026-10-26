Mushroom Hunter's Calendar for October 26–November 1, 2026: Where and What Kinds of Mushrooms to Look For

In late October, the fall mushroom season in Ukraine enters its final—but extremely exciting—phase. The first night frosts and cool mists are changing the variety of mushrooms found in the forest, but for experienced enthusiasts of “quiet hunting,” this is the best time to gather the hardiest and most delicious late-fall mushrooms.

General Forecast and Highlights of the Week

The period from October 26 to November 1 is characterized by high soil moisture and a gradual decrease in average daily temperatures. The damp conditions promote the active growth of late-season species, which tolerate the autumn chill exceptionally well.

Key safety rules and tips for success this week:

Pick mushrooms during the day: due to the short daylight hours and morning fog, it’s best to head into the forest as soon as the sun rises.

Check the condition carefully: during frosts, mushrooms can become partially frozen. Avoid picking mushrooms that have frozen and thawed multiple times, as this accelerates the decomposition process.

Look in the right places: search for mushrooms under fallen leaves, on stumps, and near tree roots, where microclimatic warmth is retained.

What to Look for in the Forest from October 26 to November 1

1. Autumn and winter honey mushrooms (Flamulina)

Honey mushrooms remain the top picks in late October. Autumn honey mushrooms are still found in abundance on fallen trees, stumps, and old deciduous trees (especially oaks, birches, and alders). In addition, by the end of the week, the first winter honey mushrooms (flamulina) begin to appear in many regions; these are not affected even by sub-zero temperatures.

2. Oyster mushrooms

A drop in temperature is the ideal trigger for the active growth of oyster mushrooms. This mushroom grows in large “clusters” on the trunks of leaning or dead deciduous trees. Oyster mushrooms are prized for their culinary qualities and are perfect for frying, pickling, and soups.

3. Row mushrooms (purple, gray, gray-pink)

Late-season row mushrooms are the true rulers of the autumn forest in late October. In coniferous and mixed forests on sandy soils, you can find large colonies (“witch’s circles”) of purple and gray row mushrooms (commonly known as “mice”). They have firm flesh and a pleasant aroma, but must be boiled before eating.

4. Polish mushrooms and butter mushrooms

In young coniferous stands and among the moss in pine forests, you can still come across sturdy Polish mushrooms and late butter mushrooms. Thanks to the cool weather, these mushrooms are almost never worm-eaten, making them a prized find for mushroom hunters.

Mushroom calendar by day of the week for the period from October 26 to November 1:

October 26 (Monday) — Start of the week, high humidity: check deciduous forests for late honey mushrooms and oyster mushrooms.

October 27 (Tuesday) — Favorable temperature conditions: head to coniferous forests to look for Polish mushrooms and butter mushrooms.

October 28 (Wednesday) — Autumn fogs: collect purple and gray row mushrooms in pine plantations.

October 29 (Thursday) — Damp and cool air: search for oyster mushrooms on old stumps and fallen logs in deciduous forests.

October 30 (Friday) — Dropping nighttime temperatures: focus on gathering winter honey mushrooms and late hedgehog mushrooms.

October 31 (Saturday) — Day off, active foraging: collecting row mushrooms and oyster mushrooms, carefully sorting through finds to ensure no frost-damaged specimens remain.

November 1 (Sunday) — End of the week: summarizing the fall season, collecting late-season mushrooms for winter preservation.

Safety Reminder

Important: Fall mushroom hunting requires extra caution. Many poisonous mushrooms (such as the death cap or poisonous webcap species) remain in the wild until late fall. Only pick mushrooms that you are absolutely certain are edible!

See also:

Gardener’s Calendar for October 2026: Key Tasks in the Garden and Preparing for Winter

Lunar Calendar for October 2026: Unfavorable and Favorable Days

The Angler’s Calendar for October 2026: Where, How, and What to Fish for in the Fall

Mushroom Hunter’s Calendar for October 2026: Tips for Fall Foraging

Winemaker’s Calendar for October 2026: What to Do and When, and Which Fruits to Use for Wine

Church Calendar for October 2026: A Complete List of Holidays and Fasting Days

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