Men who fraudulently took all of a Kyiv resident's property will stand trial in Kyiv

Two men accused of real estate fraud against a 58-year-old single Kyiv resident will stand trial in Kyiv. According to the investigation, they convinced him to transfer ownership of all his property to third parties, allegedly to protect it from confiscation by the territorial recruitment center.

Prosecutors from the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office have filed an indictment against a 45-year-old resident of the Kyiv region and a 38-year-old Kyiv resident.

The investigation established that the man owned a plot of land with a private house in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, as well as an apartment in Kyiv.

Taking advantage of the victim’s trust, the fraudsters staged a scenario involving his possible mobilization. Then, one of the defendants convinced the victim that the TCC could confiscate all his property because the man was allegedly wanted by the authorities. In this way, the lonely man was persuaded to part with all his real estate, which was supposedly to be returned to him later.

Initially, the victim entered into a transaction to sell a plot of land and a private house, receiving money from the buyer, which he immediately handed over to the defendant as instructed. Some time later, he was persuaded to gift an apartment in Kyiv to a woman he did not know. As a result, the victim lost all his property. According to an expert appraisal, the total value of the lost apartment, land plot, and private house exceeds 9.8 million hryvnias.

Currently, all real estate properties have been seized. The indictment against the participants in the fraud has been filed with the court. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office. As a reminder, in the Kyiv region, fraudsters seized property worth 5.6 million hryvnias under the pretext of confiscating tax arrears. In Kyiv, fraudsters who stole millions from foreigners’ bank accounts were arrested. A group of fraudsters who appropriated the homes of elderly people was exposed in Kyiv.

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