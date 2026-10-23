In the village of Herynia in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, a 46-year-old man is suspected of murdering his 49-year-old live-in partner. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

According to the investigation, a conflict arose between the couple during a dinner party, during which the man stabbed the woman in the neck with a knife. She died from her injuries.

To conceal the crime, the suspect wrapped the body in a cloth, doused it with solvent, and set it on fire, after which he fled. The victim was found by the man’s mother. The suspect was detained, and the court ordered him to be held in pretrial detention.

Source: Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

In downtown Vinnytsia, law enforcement officers detained two suspects in the brutal murder of a 46-year-old apartment owner and her 47-year-old acquaintance.

Police identified the man who threw a grenade onto the roadway on Kovelska Street in Lutsk. He is currently in custody.