The restoration of Starlink satellite communications at the speed required by Ukrainian forces was achieved in part thanks to the public outcry. Public attention and an open stance during the dialogue with international partners proved to be an effective tactic, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

Following a meeting in Oslo between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and European allies, restrictions on Starlink’s operations were lifted, and full-scale intelligence sharing with the United States was restored. The negotiations were accompanied by discussions on three key challenges: the shortage of air defense capabilities, restrictions on Starlink operations, and access to U.S. intelligence data.

Currently, the issues regarding intelligence and satellite communications have been fully resolved, and as of the morning of October 24, Starlink’s speed is 420 km/h, and data on Russian ballistic missile strikes is being exchanged. However, the only unresolved issue in the dialogue with allies remains addressing the shortage of air defense capabilities.

Source: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with TSN.

Prior to this, Musk stated that SpaceX had reduced Starlink’s speed because the Ukrainian military had allegedly used the civilian commercial service for offensive drone strikes, which violates the rules. Musk also stated that the Starlink satellite communication system must remain a civilian project and should not be used for direct offensive strikes, as this creates the risk of the satellites being destroyed by Russia.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported that Starlink had resumed operations at speeds exceeding 400 km/h.

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