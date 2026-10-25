A man weighing 143 kg sought a court order to block his mobilization

The Kharkiv District Administrative Court denied the petition of a person subject to military service who sought a temporary injunction against his conscription, detention, and assignment to a military unit while his lawsuit against the Territorial Military Commissariat was pending.

The plaintiff, who suffers from grade III obesity, weighs 143 kg, and has a number of serious surgical conditions, challenged his compulsory registration for military service in Kharkiv and his draft notice. The man requested temporary protection due to the appearance of the “Wanted” status in the “Reserve+” app, fearing forced conscription and harm to his health.

However, the court noted that the plaintiff had not provided evidence of a real threat or imminent harm, and that the “wanted” status in the app complies with established registration rules. The main lawsuit regarding the actions of the Territorial Military Commissariat is ongoing.

Source: “Judicial and Legal Gazette.”

Earlier, an unemployed resident of Volyn was sentenced to six months in prison for refusing to report for military service during mobilization.

A court imposed a preventive measure of nighttime house arrest on three Kyiv City Council members. They are facing charges of evading military service.

The Kalynivka District Court in Vinnytsia Oblast sentenced a man to three years in prison after he categorically refused to accept a draft notice to report to a military unit. In court, the man explained his position by stating his belief that, since Ukraine had transferred weapons to NATO, it is the Alliance that should be fighting in place of Ukrainian citizens.

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