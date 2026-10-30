On October 30, a car was found in the Khmelnytskyi region containing the bodies of three teenagers who had gone missing the day before after celebrating a birthday. The car was found in a body of water in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district. A 13-year-old girl and two boys, aged 15 and 16, were killed.

The tragedy occurred near the village of Humenets in the Kamianets-Podilskyi district of Khmelnytskyi Oblast. According to preliminary police reports, a VAZ 21099 car carrying the three minors drove into the river during the night. The victims were identified as a 13-year-old girl and two boys aged 15 and 16. The evening before, all three had gone to a friend’s birthday party but never returned home.

How the search for the missing teenagers unfolded

On October 30, around 11:00 a.m., a local resident contacted the police. The man reported that he could not find his 13-year-old daughter. During the conversation with law enforcement, it became clear that two other teenagers who had also been at the party had gone missing along with the girl. The police immediately began a search. Officers combed the community, and all patrols were briefed on the missing children’s descriptions.

During the initial search efforts, investigators determined that shortly before their disappearance, the teenagers had been traveling in a VAZ 21099. This became one of the key leads in the search. Around 4:00 p.m., law enforcement officers found the car in a body of water in a neighboring village. The bodies of the three minors were inside the car. The children had died.

What is known about the accident

According to preliminary police information, the car ended up in the body of water around 3:40 a.m. This means that more than 12 hours had passed between the estimated time of the accident and the moment the car was found. Law enforcement officials are currently investigating how the tragedy occurred. Investigators are determining the circumstances under which the car veered off the road and who was behind the wheel.

The police have not yet disclosed what exactly caused the accident. There is also no definitive information about the circumstances of the teenagers’ nighttime trip. Investigators are tasked with determining all the causes and details of the tragedy. So far, it is known only that three children, who had attended a birthday party the day before, died in a car that ended up in a body of water. This was reported by the Khmelnytskyi Regional Police.

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