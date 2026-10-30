Zelenskyy stated that Russia has shown no signs of de-escalation in the energy sector

On the night of October 29–30, Russia launched 17 ballistic missiles at Ukraine. Energy infrastructure, in particular, was targeted, and throughout the day, specialists worked to restore power. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia has taken no steps to ease tensions in the energy sector and continues to attack Ukrainian cities and the power grid.

On the evening of Friday, October 30, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the consequences of the Russian attacks and the efforts to restore the damaged infrastructure. According to him, last night was a difficult test for Ukraine’s air defense due to the large number of ballistic missiles. “We manage to shoot down a significant portion of the Russian ‘suicide missiles,’ but not all of them, unfortunately. And it’s more difficult with ballistic missiles. There were 17 ballistic missiles last night. It’s a difficult challenge, especially given the shortage of ‘Patriots,’” the head of state said.

Zelenskyy highlighted the shortage of Patriot air defense systems, which Ukraine uses to intercept ballistic missiles. According to him, this complicates the defense against such attacks. The president also reported that throughout Friday, energy workers and rescue personnel from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service were working in Dnipro, Kyiv, the Kyiv region, and other cities and communities. Specialists were clearing up the aftermath of Russian strikes and restoring power.

According to Zelenskyy, attacks on energy infrastructure continue daily. Russian strikes are damaging power generation facilities, power grids, and power interconnections. As a result, repair crews are forced to restore damaged equipment time and time again. “Every day, unfortunately, there are strikes on the energy sector, causing a great deal of damage; the Russian operation against our power generation, our grids, and our power interconnections continues,” the president emphasized.

He added that last night, Russian troops also attacked oil refining infrastructure. Thus, not only facilities that ensure the production and distribution of electricity are under attack, but also other vital components of the energy sector.

Zelenskyy stressed that Russia shows no willingness to reduce the intensity of its attacks on Ukraine’s energy sector. According to him, shelling of cities and critical infrastructure continues, so Ukraine will continue to respond to Russian actions. “The Russians have not taken a single step toward de-escalation in the energy sector. There are constant terrorist attacks on our cities. We will continue to act accordingly—and quite justifiably,” the head of state concluded. The president made this statement.

Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi met with Lithuanian Seimas Speaker Juozas Olekas. The parties discussed support for Ukraine’s accession to the EU, additional funding for the energy sector, and the development of transportation routes. Ukraine also proposed that Lithuania exchange expertise on the protection of energy facilities.

Norway will provide Ukraine with 500 million Norwegian kroner (approximately 48 million euros) to restore energy infrastructure and stabilize the power supply ahead of winter.

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