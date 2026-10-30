Due to ongoing Russian attacks on the train station and locomotives, significant delays are possible for trains traveling to and from Dnipro.

The company noted that railway workers are doing everything possible to maintain service, but the security situation is affecting the schedule. Passengers are advised to check for updates on the “UZ Vezemo” website.

If a trip is canceled due to the situation, passengers can file a claim for a ticket refund with 100% compensation.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reminded passengers that during an evacuation from a train, they must follow the conductors’ instructions and move at least 200 meters away from the train cars. During an air raid alert at the station, you should immediately proceed to a shelter.

Source: “Ukrzaliznytsia” on Telegram

On October 30, Russian troops launched several new strikes on the Dnipro train station; passengers and employees were evacuated to shelters.

As a reminder, the occupiers attacked the Dnipro train station, killing at least 13 people.

The Russian strike on the Dnipro station claimed the lives of five railway workers; among the dead were two female conductors.

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