Comprehensive support continues in Ukraine for citizens who were evacuated from the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. They are being helped to replace lost documents, apply for social benefits, receive essential supplies, and resolve housing issues.

This was announced by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk following a meeting with Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets. The parties reviewed the results of the humanitarian mission and discussed further protection for Ukrainians who remain under occupation.

According to Stefanchuk, the operation succeeded in establishing a local ceasefire lasting 5 days, 19 hours, and 59 minutes. This made it possible to evacuate civilians and deliver humanitarian aid.

Melania Trump reported that, thanks to the humanitarian ceasefire, critically needed aid was delivered and nearly 800 people were evacuated. According to Lubinets, aid for those who decided to remain in Oleshky is planned to be delivered at least once a month.

Ukraine is also developing a concept for a humanitarian center for relatives of people who remain in the temporarily occupied territories. The center is intended to coordinate their return and provide social, medical, and psychological support.

Source: Ruslan Stefanchuk

Melania Trump reacted to the successful evacuation of Oleshky residents.

Melania Trump announced the evacuation of nearly 800 people from Oleshky, according to Anadolu Agency.

Melania Trump may visit the occupied town of Oleshky.

Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported on October 30 that all residents of Oleshky who wished to leave for territory controlled by Ukraine were able to take advantage of the evacuation, and humanitarian aid was delivered to those who remained.

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