Yulia Mendel, former press secretary to the President of Ukraine, publicly responded to the announcement that she was suspected of high treason and of justifying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression. Mendel categorically denied any collaboration with the Russians, stating that the charges against her were baseless.

According to Mendel, the basis for the law enforcement agencies’ actions was her public statements in Western media—in particular, to journalist Tucker Carlson—and her social media posts, in which she raised issues regarding corruption in Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s inner circle, the state of freedom of speech, and political persecution in Ukraine. The former spokesperson is convinced that the filing of these charges only confirms the validity of her previous public statements.

“It has been reported that I am suspected of treason. The basis for this allegation is my public statements in Western media and social media posts—in particular, those concerning the exposure of corruption within Zelenskyy’s inner circle, the lack of freedom of speech, and political persecution. In fact, by bringing this charge, Zelenskyy has proven that I am right,” Mendel wrote.

Source: Yulia Mendel’s Facebook post.

The Security Service of Ukraine, in conjunction with the Office of the Prosecutor General, has served a notice of suspicion in absentia to Yulia Mendel, the former spokesperson for the President of Ukraine. Investigators have charged her with offenses under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law) and Parts 2, 3 of Article 436-2 (justifying, recognizing as lawful, and denying the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as glorifying its participants).

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree enacting the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine to impose sanctions against former presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the French media community to approach the statements of former presidential press secretary Yulia Mendel with caution and a critical eye. The ministry emphasized that people should not allow themselves to be misled by her remarks.

Yulia Mendel, Zelenskyy’s former press secretary, posted what she claims are reports from Andriy Yermak, an adviser to the head of the President’s Office, regarding the activities of paid bloggers working for the Presidential Administration.

As a reminder, European Parliament security prevented Yulia Mendel from speaking at a far-right event.

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