People’s Deputy Danylo Getmantsev stated that the Anti-Corruption Action Center (ACAC), headed by Vitaliy Shabunin, has underpaid 22.6 million hryvnias in taxes to the budget since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to him, in 2025, the amount of unpaid taxes totaled 5.96 million hryvnias. The MP claims that the scheme involved 199 individual entrepreneurs who were registered under the simplified tax system.

“The CPC underpaid 5.96 million hryvnias to the budget using the scheme involving individual entrepreneurs’ salaries in 2025 alone, while Vitaliy Shabunin personally underpaid 352,800 hryvnias. Don’t these so-called patriots want to return the underpaid taxes—totaling 22.6 million hryvnias since the start of the full-scale war—to the army?” he noted.

In total, the chairman of the parliament’s finance committee noted, the CPC has been using the accounts of 199 sole proprietors on the single tax system for this purpose since September 2022.

“For years, we’ve been fighting against unscrupulous businesses that pay under-the-table wages through sole proprietorships. But in that case, at least the motivation is clear—to gain an edge over competitors, minimize costs, and so on. But what are the motives here, other than a greedy desire to make more money at the expense of the army not receiving what it’s owed?” he emphasized.

The MP posed a series of questions to anti-corruption activists regarding their position and attitude toward the donors of the Anti-Corruption Action Center.

“Vitaliy Shabunin and Daryna Kalenyuk loudly and uncompromisingly advocate for eternal anti-corruption and eternal war, receiving funding from abroad from international donors. Why does patriotism end where the standard tax rate begins? How do donors view this kind of tax evasion in a country at war? Isn’t tax evasion for personal enrichment the very same corruption that activists are fighting against?” Getmantsev concluded.

This was written by Danylo Getmantsev, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada’s Finance Committee and Member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The court did not place Shabunin under house arrest.

A Kyiv court found anti-corruption activist Shabunin guilty of assaulting a pro-Russian blogger.

The controversy surrounding the Center for Political and Legal Reforms and Shabunin’s military service.

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