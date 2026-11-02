Information about the alleged unlawful detention of military personnel in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region was disseminated by a woman who identified herself as the owner of the company “Med-Prestige.”

According to journalists, the private ambulance company has not been in operation since 2023. Its actual owner stated that he had sold the vehicle that arrived at the scene of the incident back in 2024.

Journalists also identified the woman who claimed to be a doctor. She turned out to be Valentina Moloda, the owner of a plastic and cosmetic surgery clinic.

In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region, clashes broke out near a private home, and law enforcement officers are using tear gas. According to the Kyiv region police, military personnel from one of the units of the National Guard of Ukraine are inside the residence.

According to Suspilne, a woman who introduced herself as Valentina and identified herself as the owner of the private clinic “Med-Prestige” stated that a man who had undergone surgery had been held in the building for over 37 days. In total, four people were injured. According to her, relatives of the people being held in the building called an ambulance.

In a comment to “Slidstvo.Info,” Boris Breus, head of the Preventive Activities Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, stated that it was the woman who identified herself as a doctor who called the police to the scene.

“People began to gather. This woman started spreading the word that there were people inside who, in her opinion, were being unlawfully detained and needed immediate medical attention. After that, both local residents and law enforcement officials began arriving,” Breus said.

According to YouControl, Med-Prestige LLC was registered in February 2012 in Mykolaiv. The company’s owner is Israeli citizen Mykhailo Furman. He previously held Russian citizenship but renounced it after the start of the full-scale war—approximately in 2023–2024.

“Sledstvo.Info” spoke with Furman. He said that the “Med-Prestige” clinic actually ceased operations in 2023, but the LLC has not been dissolved. According to him, the company had five ambulances: one was donated to the military in Mykolaiv, and the other four were sold.

Furman noted that the vehicle that arrived in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka was the last one sold—in 2024.

“The terms of the sale stipulated that they would remove all our ‘Med-Prestige’ logos. They have no right to drive around with my trademark. And she has no right to present herself as the owner either,” Furman said.

The woman who identified herself as the owner of the private clinic “Med-Prestige” is 49-year-old Valentina Moloda. According to her Instagram page, she works at the “Moloda-ya” clinic for plastic and aesthetic surgery.

In addition, according to YouControl, Moloda is the founder and head of the NGO “International Association of Injection Specialists in Aesthetic Medicine,” the Svyatoshyn District Judo and Martial Arts Federation in Kyiv, “Medical Center for Gerontology, Reconstructive, Plastic, and Aesthetic Surgery, Emergency Medicine ‘Prime’ LLC, as well as the founder and representative of the NGO “All-Ukrainian Alliance of Citizens for Social-Patriotic Projects and National Development ‘Side by Side’.”

Previously, she operated a sole proprietorship whose primary activity was “provision of other individual services,” which she closed in 2014.

In 2020, criminal proceedings were initiated against Moloda under Part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine—intentional infliction of minor bodily injury. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, she was also wanted in connection with this case. In June 2026, the woman was released from liability due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

In addition, in 2020, Moloda owed more than 112,000 UAH to JSC “DELTA BANK.” According to the registry of court decisions, she also drove while intoxicated, caused a traffic accident in Skhidnytsia, and subsequently fled the scene of the accident. On June 12, 2022, at a hotel in the Lviv region, Moloda allegedly swore at employees and “harassed” them. Thus, according to the investigation, the woman disturbed the public peace and order.

According to National Guard Commander Oleksandr Pivnenko, the building in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka serves as a temporary deployment site for the unit, where mobilized personnel are sent via the Territorial Mobilization Center.

He explained that there, soldiers process their paperwork, undergo security checks, and are then sent to training centers. There were 18 servicemen in the building.

According to Pivnenko, four men who were in the “SZCH” were found and detained by National Guard units, after which they were transported to this location. They are currently at the National Guard’s medical center. Information about their condition will be released after they undergo a medical examination.

Boris Breus, head of the Preventive Activities Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region, told a reporter from “Slidstvo.Info” about this.