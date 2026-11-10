An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 was recorded in the Chernivtsi region

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 occurred in the Chernivtsi region on Tuesday, November 10, at 9:29 a.m. This was reported by experts from the Main Center for Special Monitoring.

The source of the tremors was located at a depth of two kilometers. According to the classification, this seismic event was imperceptible, so there was no threat to the population or the region’s infrastructure.

Source: Main Center for Special Control.

On the night of November 9–10, residents of Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipro, and Vinnytsia reported strong vibrations and loud noises resembling explosions or an earthquake. There is currently no official confirmation of seismic activity, and the causes of this unusual phenomenon are being investigated.

Earlier, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.2 occurred in the Poltava region.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 was recorded in the Zakarpattia region .

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