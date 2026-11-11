The government has allocated nearly 2 billion hryvnias for the restoration of community infrastructure — Koretsky

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved a decision to provide additional funding for regional infrastructure. The government has allocated 1.8 billion hryvnia for the implementation of 113 projects in various regions of the country.

Schools, hospitals, and shelters: where the money will go

According to Koretsky, the funds were allocated from the State Fund for Regional Development. Most of the projects will focus on the education sector.

Specifically, funding is earmarked for the renovation of schools and kindergartens, the modernization of cafeterias, and the construction of shelters.

Funds will also be directed toward the healthcare sector, specifically for the renovation of hospitals and rehabilitation units, particularly those providing care to military personnel.

"Today, at a government meeting, we allocated an additional 1.8 billion hryvnias from the State Fund for Regional Development. These funds will be used to implement 113 projects across the country. Most of them are in the education sector. These include repairs to schools and kindergartens, renovations of cafeterias, and the construction of shelters,” the prime minister said.

Water Supply Systems and Energy Independence: Other Areas of Funding

Part of the funds will be used to modernize water supply systems. Specifically, there are plans to build new water mains, water intake structures, and water treatment facilities.

Another area of focus will be improving energy efficiency. Funding has been allocated for insulating buildings and installing off-grid power sources.

Koretsky emphasized that the list of projects for funding was determined by the local communities themselves. Decisions were made taking into account their most pressing needs.

This is stated in a post by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi on his Telegram channel.



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