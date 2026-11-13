Video: A man set fire to a restaurant in downtown Cherkasy

The fire broke out on November 13 on Khreshchatyk Street. The fire spread to two floors of the building, which houses the “Lviv Croissants” and ChaCha establishments. Two generators were also destroyed.

The moment of the suspected arson was captured on surveillance cameras. According to the business owner, the man first smashed the windows and then, after the fire started, entered the premises.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze; there were no casualties. The suspected arsonist was detained. After his arrest, he stated that he sometimes cannot distinguish between dreams and reality.

Source: Pro Vse

In the Kremenchuk District of Poltava Oblast, a 58-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the intentional murder of his live-in partner with particular cruelty. During an argument, he doused the 55-year-old woman with a flammable substance and set her on fire. The victim died in the hospital from her burns.

In the Mukachevo District of Zakarpattia Oblast, a 45-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder of a fellow villager. According to law enforcement, during a party, he doused a guest with a flammable substance out of jealousy and set him on fire. The victim suffered burns over approximately 80% of his body.

In Kharkiv, a fourth-year college student set fire to his apartment door after receiving a call from a man who identified himself as an SBU officer. The young man believed he was helping to expose a woman who was allegedly working for Russia, but as a result, he ended up on trial and was sentenced.

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