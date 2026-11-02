The National Guard of Ukraine is launching an internal investigation to thoroughly clarify the circumstances of the incident in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Kyiv region and to identify any possible violations of the law. Law enforcement agencies have been involved in conducting the investigation and providing an independent legal assessment; if violations are confirmed, those responsible will be held accountable in accordance with applicable law.

The military reported that relatives of those detained and members of the public have already been granted access to the building and were able to speak with the servicemen. At this time, no additional requests for medical assistance have been recorded, and the National Guard has committed to providing regular updates on the condition of the victims and the progress of the investigation.

Source: Press Service of the National Guard of Ukraine.

On November 2, 25 people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, Kyiv Oblast. Four of them required medical attention—they are scheduled to be transported to a hospital. A female medical professional and a law enforcement officer were granted access to the house, where, according to local residents, hostages may have been held. Military command urgently traveled to the Kyiv suburb where the incident occurred.

The commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksandr Pivnenko, arrived in the village of Petropavlivska Borshchahivka in the Bucha District of Kyiv Oblast, where local residents had gathered near a private home. The head of the National Guard confirmed that the building was holding National Guard servicemembers who had been returned to their units after deserting without permission, and that four of them had been hospitalized to receive medical care.

Read us on