The AP VAKS left the preventive measure against former adviser Galushchenko unchanged

On November 2, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court rejected appeals filed by both the prosecution and the defense regarding the pretrial detention of one of the suspects in the “Energoatom” case.

The suspect in question is Ihor Myronyuk, a former advisor to Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. He was ordered to remain in custody with the option of posting bail set at 25 million hryvnias. As of November 2, the bail had not been posted, so the suspect remains in custody.

Earlier, an investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced the bail amount from 85 million to 25 million hryvnias. The prosecutor had requested that it be set at 55 million hryvnias, while the defense also filed an appeal.

Myronuk was charged as part of Operation “Midas.” He and Dmytro Basov, the former executive director of physical protection and security at Energoatom, are suspected of controlling the company’s procurement and personnel decisions.

The decision of the Appeals Chamber took legal effect upon its announcement and is not subject to cassation appeal.

Source: Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) denied the defense’s appeal regarding the pretrial detention of Igor Myronyuk, a defendant in a corruption scheme at Energoatom.

Former Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko may face a return to pretrial detention if the 150 million hryvnias in bail posted on his behalf are deemed proceeds of crime and confiscated as state revenue. This relates to the aftermath of the “Forest Gump” special operation conducted by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO), in which law enforcement is investigating a scheme to launder funds used to post bail for a suspect in the “Midas” case.

Since February 17, former high-ranking official Herman Galushchenko has been held in custody at the Kyiv pretrial detention center. The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine upheld the decision to keep the suspect in custody.

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