Ternopil Plans to Erect a Monument to Those Killed in the Russian Attack

In Ternopil, there are plans to erect a monument to the civilians who died as a result of the Russian missile attack on November 19, 2025. One of the possible locations being considered is the “National Revival” Park.

This initiative was proposed by the families of the deceased residents. The city is currently in the process of determining a location for the memorial.

City officials met with residents of the two buildings that were hardest hit during the attack. These are high-rise buildings on Stusa Street and 15 Kvitnya Street.

“Residents suggested considering the ‘National Revival’ Park as a possible location for the monument. In their view, this park is located near the sites that were damaged by Russian attacks. This location could become a shared space of remembrance for the families of the deceased and all residents of Ternopil,” the city council’s statement reads.

A working group is to review the location proposed by residents, explore other possible options for the monument’s placement, and organize a public discussion. Following this, a competition will be held to develop a concept for the future monument.

This was reported by the Ternopil City Council on Monday, November 2.

Russian occupiers struck an energy facility in the Ternopil region.

Russia struck transport and industrial infrastructure in Ternopil.

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