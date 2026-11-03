In Kryvyi Rih, a former TCC servicemember is suspected of extorting $28,000 to resolve an issue with the SZCH

In Kryvyi Rih, a former employee of the district territorial recruitment and social support center was notified that he is suspected of extorting 28,000 U.S. dollars. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement that the man had left his military unit without permission, as well as to help him avoid criminal liability and be discharged from service on medical grounds.

The charges against the servicemember, who previously worked at one of Kryvyi Rih’s district recruitment and social support centers, were announced as part of the “The Other Side of the Recruitment and Social Support Centers” program, which aims to expose illegal activities during military registration and mobilization.

According to the investigation, the former sergeant at the Military Registration and Enlistment Office demanded 28,000 U.S. dollars from a local resident. In exchange for this money, he promised not to report to law enforcement authorities that her brother had deserted his military unit.

In addition, the suspect promised to facilitate the man’s enlistment in one of the military units, followed by exemption from criminal liability and discharge from military service on medical grounds.

To this end, according to the investigation, they planned to use fabricated information about an alleged serious injury and illness.

At the same time, the man threatened to contact the State Bureau of Investigations and report a criminal offense committed by the complainant’s brother.

In September 2026, during a meeting with the woman, the suspect again demanded 28,000 U.S. dollars. He was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

According to investigators, the former sergeant may have acted as an accomplice to officials tasked with carrying out the criminal scheme.

During searches of the suspect’s residence and his vehicle, law enforcement officers discovered a significant arsenal of weapons and ammunition. Specifically, they seized:

two RPG-75M rocket-propelled grenade launchers;

an AK-74 assault rifle;

a TNT block;

29 grenades of various types;

21 detonators;

30,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers.

Due to the illegal acquisition and possession of ammunition without the required legal authorization, the man was charged with an additional offense.

Law enforcement officials are currently conducting investigative and other procedural measures to identify officials who may have been involved in the criminal offense.

At the prosecutor’s request, the court ordered the suspect to be held in custody, with the option of posting bail in the amount of 332,800 hryvnias.

This was reported by the Communications Department of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Defense in the Eastern Region.

Earlier, in the Cherkasy region, a servicemember of the Military Law Enforcement Service was notified that he was suspected of receiving an unlawful benefit in exchange for influencing officials. According to investigators, he demanded $5,000 in exchange for helping the soldier avoid liability for deserting his military unit and for the opportunity to serve in the rear.

The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) exposed military personnel who processed returns from AWOL in exchange for bribes.

In the Vinnytsia region, a company commander was notified of suspicion of covering up AWOL incidents in exchange for bribes.

A court punished a soldier who deserted his unit twice after being wounded.

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