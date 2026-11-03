The Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine investigated the media coverage of the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka and identified signs of a coordinated propaganda campaign. Experts documented the widespread dissemination of false reports, identical posts containing radical calls to action, and the involvement of pro-Russian speakers subject to sanctions.

In particular, 361 posts containing destructive calls to action were identified on Facebook, and more than 110 Russian Telegram channels disseminated a disinformation narrative about a “Ukrainian uprising.” Individuals who had previously attempted to organize protests beneficial to the Kremlin—including participants in the so-called “Maidan of Peace” protests—joined in spreading these falsehoods.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasized that this campaign has continued in the form of attempts to artificially organize new protests. The National Security and Defense Council urged citizens not to fall for the enemy’s information provocations and to trust only official sources.

Source: Center for Countering Disinformation under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified approximately 100 individuals who participated in the riots in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

According to the SBU, the organizers of the unrest in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka planned the action in advance to generate public attention and carry out a scheme to free conscripts.

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Office of the President, stated that those who instigated the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka will be identified and held accountable. According to him, an impartial investigation has already been launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office and the relevant law enforcement agencies.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent inquiries to law enforcement agencies regarding the incident in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka. The Ombudsman is demanding that the circumstances of the incident be clarified, that the legal grounds for the presence of military personnel and National Guard representatives in the building be verified, and that the actions of all those involved be assessed.

The military unit’s deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka housed servicemen who had participated in the defense of Mariupol and Azovstal, survived Russian captivity, and returned to duty. This was reported by Military Ombudswoman Olga Reshetilova.

Those whose unlawful actions are established must be held accountable in accordance with the law, she noted.

Earlier, the State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) opened a case regarding the clashes in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

As a reminder, Budanov responded to the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near the deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: In Petropavlivska Borshchahivka, a crowd tried to free the mobilized soldiers from a bus.

The commander of the National Guard acknowledged that those returned from the Special Military Unit were being held in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka.

Video: Twenty-five people were found in a house in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka; four were injured.

As a reminder, military command is rushing to the Kyiv suburbs: details of the incident.

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