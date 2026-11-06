Merz and Trump agreed to bring the war in Ukraine to an end as soon as possible

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation during which they discussed Russia’s war against Ukraine.

According to German government spokesperson Stefan Cornelius, the two sides agreed that the war must end as soon as possible. They also believe that a peace agreement must be approved by all NATO partners.

Following the U.S. elections, the negotiation process has taken on a new sense of urgency, and the negotiating mandate has been significantly strengthened, the spokesperson noted.

Source: Handelsblatt

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed that he met with Vladimir Putin’s special representative, Kirill Dmitriev.

A meeting between representatives of Ukraine and Russia, organized by U.S. First Lady Melania Trump, took place at the White House on November 5.

Trump made a cynical comment regarding the deaths of civilians in Ukraine caused by Russian strikes.

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