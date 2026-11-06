The 51st Engineer Support Regiment was formed as part of the Azov Corps

The 51st “Gersa” Support Regiment has been formed as part of the 1st Corps of the Ukrainian National Guard “Azov.” The unit will specialize in engineering support.

The new unit’s primary tasks will include constructing defensive fortifications, setting up engineering barriers, clearing obstacles, and facilitating the movement of its own units.

The history of “Gersa” began in 2023 with a support battalion of the 12th Special Forces Brigade “Azov.” Its personnel consisted of volunteers, veterans, experienced military engineers, and sappers.

The unit gradually grew from a small group into an engineering and sapper company.

In 2025, the company was expanded into a battalion engaged in remote and manual mining, as well as the construction of positions, crossings, and defensive lines. The experience gained laid the foundation for the creation of a separate support regiment.

The unit’s formation was announced on the corps’ website.

Regiments specializing in unmanned systems and airspace defense will be formed within the National Guard.

The Azov Corps commented on the clash near its deployment site in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka

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