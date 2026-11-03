France condemned Russia's cynical, large-scale attacks on Ukraine's civilian infrastructure

The French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the latest wave of Russian attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population and energy infrastructure on the eve of winter.

The French Foreign Ministry emphasized the particular cynicism of the Kremlin’s actions, as it continues to carry out devastating shelling of civilian targets despite the conclusion of local ceasefire agreements in Oleshky to ensure humanitarian access.

Officials in Paris separately noted the tragic consequences of the hostile strike on a school building in Komyshuvas, where humanitarian aid was being provided, as well as the strike on a medical facility in Kharkiv, where more than 70 people were injured and 200 patients had to be urgently evacuated. The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people and emphasized its intention to continue long-term support for Ukraine and to intensify international pressure on Russia to halt its aggression.

This was stated in a statement by a spokesperson for the French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

As a result of a three-metric-ton aerial bomb dropped on a school in Kamyshuvakha, at least 33 people were killed, five were injured, and more than 50 others are still missing under the rubble of the destroyed shelter.

Latvia is calling for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council following Russia’s strike on the village of Komyshuvakha in the Zaporizhzhia region. Officials in Riga have denounced yet another Russian attack on Ukraine’s civilian population.

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