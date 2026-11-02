The Drohobych community was the first in Ukraine to digitize all burial sites

The Drohobych City Council announced the completion of a project to digitize all 55 cemeteries in the community, covering a total area of 109 hectares. Thanks to this project, the community has become the first in Ukraine to create a unified digital map of all burial sites managed by the municipal enterprise “SMU.”

Data on more than 69,000 graves and nearly 81,000 buried individuals has been entered into the electronic registry, which is based on a specialized platform. During the inventory and reorganization of the territories, specialists conducted aerial photography of each cemetery using drones and took over 70,000 detailed photographs.

Source: Drohobych City Council.

On October 13, the state institution “National Military Memorial Cemetery” signed a new contract worth 879 million hryvnias with the consortium “Building Yua,” which has been building the memorial cemetery in the Hatne community in the Kyiv region for the third year. The contract does not pertain to a new phase of work but rather to the first stage of construction, specifically the first and second launch complexes.

As a reminder, the construction of a Memorial Square in Kyiv was commissioned at an inflated price of 436.5 million hryvnias.

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