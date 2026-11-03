Wet snow is expected in the Carpathians on November 3, and fog will blanket eastern Ukraine

On Tuesday, November 3, 2026, cloudy weather with no significant precipitation will prevail across Ukraine. Light rain is forecast for the Odesa region and Crimea; wet snow is possible in the Carpathians; and fog is expected in the east.

The third day of November in Ukraine is expected to be cloudy and cool, but without significant precipitation. Light rain is possible only in the Odesa region and Crimea. In the Carpathians, there will be no precipitation at night, but light wet snow is expected during the day. Fog is expected in the northeastern part of the country at night and in the morning. Winds will be from the north, and in the southern part, from the northeast, at 3–8 m/s.

Temperatures will range from 2–8° at night to 5–11° during the day; in the southeastern part of the country, temperatures will range from 4–9° at night to 10–15° during the day. In the Carpathians, temperatures will be around 0° both at night and during the day.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center has issued a yellow danger alert (Level I): On the night of and morning of November 3, fog with visibility of 200–500 m is expected in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Luhansk regions, which may complicate traffic.

Through November 13, low autumn water levels will persist on certain rivers in the Dniester basin (Lviv Oblast) and the sub-basins of the Syan (Lviv Oblast) and the Western Bug (Lviv and Volyn Oblasts). Water levels will remain close to the lowest values recorded throughout the entire observation period, and in some areas, they will fall below those levels. River flow will remain low, in some places below the criteria for low water; on some small rivers, there may be no flow at all.

A Level III hazard alert—brown—has been issued.

On Tuesday, November 3, it will be cloudy in Kyiv, with no significant precipitation. The wind will be from the north at 3–8 m/s. Temperatures in the Kyiv region will range from 3–8° at night to 6–11° during the day; in Kyiv, temperatures will range from 6–8° at night to 8–10° during the day.

A gradual cooling is expected in Ukraine in November; however, overall, the month may be warmer than the climatological norm. Meteorologists do not forecast severe or prolonged frosts.

Starting November 4, precipitation in the form of rain mixed with wet snow is possible in Ukraine. At the same time, according to preliminary forecasts, the average air temperature for the month will be in line with the climate norm.

This winter in Ukraine, precipitation may exceed the climate norm by 20–40%. However, this does not mean the season will be snowy: due to the prevalence of warm air from the Atlantic, precipitation will often fall as rain or wet snow.

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