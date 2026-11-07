Catholic Name Days on November 7, 2026: Who Celebrates Their Name Day and the Meanings of the Names

On Saturday, November 7, 2026, the Catholic calendar commemorates Saints Willibrord, Engelbert, Achilles, Ernest, and other saints. Among the female names associated with this date are Karina, Urania, Gertrude, and Zdenka. We’ll explain what these names mean, where they come from, and who you can congratulate on their name day.

In the Catholic tradition, several saints and blessed are commemorated on November 7. Among them are Saint Willibrord, a bishop and missionary who spread Christianity in Western Europe; Saint Engelbert of Cologne; Bishop Achilles of Alexandria; and Blessed Anthony Baldinucci.

On this day, the martyrs Melasippus, Carina, and their son Anthony are also commemorated. In different countries, local name days are associated with this date, so the list of names may vary. It includes both male and female names.

Female Names for November 7

Karina is a name of Latin origin. It is associated with the word *carus*, meaning “dear,” “beloved,” or “sweet.” There is also a theory linking the name to the Latin word *carina*, meaning “keel.” In the Catholic tradition, Saint Karina of Ancyra is commemorated on this day; she suffered for the Christian faith alongside her husband Melasippus and her son Anthony.

Urania is a name of ancient Greek origin. It is derived from the word *ouranos*, meaning “sky.” Urania can be translated as “heavenly” or “belonging to the sky.” In ancient Greek mythology, this was the name of the muse of astronomy.

Gertrude is a name of Old Germanic origin. It is composed of two parts meaning “spear” and “strength” or “protection.” Therefore, the name is often interpreted as “strong with a spear” or “protector.” In Catholic calendars, the form Gebetruda appears, associated with Saint Gertrude of Remirmont.

Zdenka is a female name of Slavic origin, common primarily in the Czech Republic, Croatia, and other Central European countries. It is associated with names derived from the root “Zden-,” such as Zdislava. The exact meaning depends on the theory of its origin. In the name day calendars of some European countries, Zdenka is also listed for November 7.

Male Names for November 7

Willibrord is a name of Old Germanic origin. Its components are associated with the words “will” and “glory.” Therefore, the name can be interpreted as “one who strives for glory” or “glorious for his will.” Saint Willibrord was a missionary, the Bishop of Utrecht, and one of those who spread Christianity among the Frisians.

Engelbert is an Old Germanic name. It consists of parts meaning “angel” and “bright” or “famous.” It is interpreted as “bright as an angel.” One of the most famous bearers of the name was Saint Engelbert of Cologne, an archbishop whose feast day is celebrated on November 7.

Achilles is a name of ancient Greek origin. Its exact meaning remains a matter of debate. It is most often associated with Achilles, the hero of ancient Greek myths, known for his strength and courage. On November 7, Catholic calendars commemorate Saint Achilles, Bishop of Alexandria.

Ernest is a name of Germanic origin. It derives from a word meaning “serious,” “resolute,” or “diligent.” It is also interpreted as “one who does not waver from his convictions.”

Anthony is a name of ancient Roman origin, associated with the family name of the Antoniuses. Its original meaning has not been definitively established. In the Catholic tradition, November 7 commemorates Blessed Antonio Baldinucci, an Italian priest and preacher. The name also has the forms Anton and Antonio.

Melassippus is a rare name of Greek origin. It is associated with ancient Greek words that can mean “black” and “horse.” In church history, it is known for Saint Melasippus of Ancyra, who is commemorated alongside Saint Carina and their son Anthony.

Florentius is a name of Latin origin. It derives from the word florens, meaning “blooming” or “one who flourishes.” The name is associated with wishes for well-being and success. Saint Florentius of Strasbourg is commemorated on November 7.

Peter is a name of ancient Greek origin. It comes from the word *petros*, meaning “stone” or “rock.” In Christianity, the name holds special significance because of the Apostle Peter. In Catholic lists of saints, Blessed Peter U. is also commemorated on November 7.

Ruf is a name of Latin origin. It comes from the word *rufus*, meaning “red-haired” or “fair-haired.” In Catholic calendars, Saint Rufus of Metz is commemorated on this day.

Ernest is a name of Germanic origin meaning “serious,” “resolute,” or “diligent.” It is also associated with strength of character and fidelity to one’s convictions.

What Is a Name Day?

A name day, or patron saint’s day, is a day to honor the saint after whom a person was named at baptism. In the Catholic tradition, the saint is considered a heavenly patron to whom one can turn in prayer.

A name day does not necessarily coincide with a person’s birthday. If there are several saints with the same name in the calendar, a person may honor the saint after whom they were named or the saint chosen as their patron during baptism.

How to Celebrate a Name Day

In the Catholic tradition, this day can be spent in prayer, visiting a church, or attending a Mass. Some people devote their time to good deeds, help loved ones, or make donations to charity.

Name days are also celebrated with family. It doesn’t have to be a big feast—sometimes it’s enough to get together with family, chat, and show some attention to the person celebrating their name day.

How to Wish Someone a Happy Name Day

You can wish those celebrating their Name Day on November 7 good health, peace, love, prosperity, and God’s blessing. It’s also appropriate to mention their heavenly patron and wish that he will help them through difficult times and support them on their life’s journey.

For example, a greeting might sound like this: “Happy Name Day! May your heavenly patron protect you, give you strength, and help you find the right path. I wish you good health, sincere love, peace of mind, and many happy moments.”

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