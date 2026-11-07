The first snow has fallen in several regions of Ukraine

Winter has arrived in Ukraine. On November 6–7, snow blanketed a number of cities and regions, dusting trees, houses, and roads. Local residents are sharing photos of the first snowfall of this cold season on social media.

On the

evening of November 6, the first snow fell in some areas of Kyiv, accompanied in places by light hail. The next morning, it snowed in Dnipro as well. The precipitation was captured by surveillance cameras at the city’s Situation Center.

The precipitation was brief, but in some parts of the region, significantly more snow fell. For example, the road from Kryvyi Rih toward Kropyvnytskyi was covered in snow.

The first wet snow was also recorded in the Kharkiv region. On the night of November 6, it fell in the suburbs of Kharkiv, covering trees, grass, and fallen leaves. However, due to above-freezing temperatures, the snow cover began to melt gradually.

In the Kirovohrad region, road services began clearing the first snow and treating the roads to prevent icing. This was reported by the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in the Kirovohrad region.

Two pieces of specialized equipment were deployed to the roads. They were operating on the H-23 Kropyvnytskyi–Kryvyi Rih–Zaporizhzhia highway and the T-12-10 Dolynska–Zhovti Vody highway.

As a reminder, on November 6, residents of several regions of Ukraine reported the first winter precipitation.

No warming is forecast for Ukraine on November 7 and 8. Cold weather will persist in most regions, while severe frosts and snow are expected in some areas.

The first snow has fallen in the Lviv region, and forecasters predict a cold snap across Ukraine

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