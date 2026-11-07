The Ministry of Defense has warned of temporary disruptions in the operation of the Reserve+ app

On the evening of November 7, the “Reserve+” app will temporarily operate with limitations due to scheduled maintenance. Users have been notified of possible delays in updating their documents.



Maintenance is scheduled for Saturday, November 7. It will take place from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

During this time, electronic military registration documents may take longer to load or update in the app. Additionally, other services may experience delays.

The Ministry of Defense advises those who may need a document that evening not to delay downloading it. You can save the file to your phone directly within the app: on the home screen, tap the “+” button and select the “Download PDF” option.

As a reminder, the “Air Raid Alert” app has partially resumed operations following a cyberattack that occurred on the evening of Sunday, November 1.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The teams at Ajax Systems and Stfalcon described the circumstances of the cyberattack on the “Air Raid Alert” app’s notification system. The attackers managed to gain access to the duty operator’s workstation and send out false danger alerts.